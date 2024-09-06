National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.45

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 55051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.