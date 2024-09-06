National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $256.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

