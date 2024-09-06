National Bank of Canada FI Has $41.94 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.96% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $41,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

