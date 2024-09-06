National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 77,597 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $68,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $250.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.