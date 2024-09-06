National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,737 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $45,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $554.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

