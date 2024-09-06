National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.42.

TSE NA traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$123.96. 565,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.22.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

