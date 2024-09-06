National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.13. 933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Energy Services Reunited
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.