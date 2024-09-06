Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the period. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 250,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNSE opened at $32.28 on Friday. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

About Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

