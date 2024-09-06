Navcoin Price Tops $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,715.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007200 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

