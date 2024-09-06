Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

