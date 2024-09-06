Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $665.70 and last traded at $666.47. 673,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,782,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $683.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

