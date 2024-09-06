Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $682.67 and last traded at $681.51. 566,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,805,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.