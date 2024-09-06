Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares $0.27 Interim Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

