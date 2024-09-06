Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares $0.27 Interim Dividend

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
