NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

