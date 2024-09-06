Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 4,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 89,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 835.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

