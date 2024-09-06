Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.