Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 183 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

