Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 2.9%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.52. 175,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 191,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Noah declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

