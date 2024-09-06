Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. 94,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,314,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

