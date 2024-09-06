NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 1.6%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.08 ($16.76) and last traded at €15.00 ($16.67). 29,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.76 ($16.40).
NORMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.10. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.
NORMA Group Company Profile
NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.
