NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 1.6%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.08 ($16.76) and last traded at €15.00 ($16.67). 29,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.76 ($16.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.10. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

