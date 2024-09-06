North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Buys C$51,760.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,890. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.51.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 3.9671642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

