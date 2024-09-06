Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 4,379 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $771,579.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,217,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40.

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $311,447.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70.

Novanta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.69 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novanta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Novanta by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 434,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOVT

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.