Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. 138,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

