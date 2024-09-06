NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi Sells 50,000 Shares

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$90,785.00.

Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$81,500.00.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks ( CVE:NCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.