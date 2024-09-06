NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi Sells 50,000 Shares

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$90,785.00.
Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$81,500.00.
NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTG Clarity Networks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.