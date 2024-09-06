Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.49

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 45392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

