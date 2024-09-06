Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

