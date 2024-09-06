nVent Electric plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:NVT opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

