OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells $80,700.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneMain Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OMF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.