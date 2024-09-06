Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Online Vacation Center Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

