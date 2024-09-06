Orbler Price Tops $0.35 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Orbler has a market cap of $71.27 million and approximately $57,223.54 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

