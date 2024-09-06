O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,137.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,485. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,090.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,068.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

