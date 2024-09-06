ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.48 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $639.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

