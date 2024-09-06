Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 10369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.80%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.