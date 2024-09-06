Ovata Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,626 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 8.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 310,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 26.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,212,000 after buying an additional 219,420 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $60.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.