Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Viking makes up 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Viking Stock Performance

VIK stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

