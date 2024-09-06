Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial comprises 0.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.44. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

