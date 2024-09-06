Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial comprises 0.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CNA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.44. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial
In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
