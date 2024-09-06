PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5 million-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

