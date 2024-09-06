Palmer Knight Co Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.81. 52,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.