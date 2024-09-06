Palmer Knight Co Sells 3,533 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Palmer Knight Co lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -267.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

