Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 9,579 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 277,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,116. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

