Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,670,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $124.30. 155,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

