Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.26 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,929.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 510,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

