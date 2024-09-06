Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 5,614,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

