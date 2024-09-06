Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 129 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.23. 1,440,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

