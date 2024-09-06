Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,352 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,575. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.