Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 321 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.68. The company had a trading volume of 360,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,194. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

