Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.02 million and $7.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

