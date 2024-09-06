PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 31,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 13,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

