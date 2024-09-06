PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $72.56. 1,941,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,197,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

