PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Acquires $999,448.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

